Coffee group for veterans to meet at area restaurant

HICKORY — Veterans Coffee Connection, a coffee group for veterans of all ages and branches of military service, will meet Wednesday, Jan. 12, at 8:30 a.m. at Outback Steakhouse on Lenoir Rhyne Boulevard in Hickory.

Veterans Coffee Connection, an informal coffee group sponsored by Carolina Caring and hosted by Outback Steakhouse, welcomes veterans from all branches of military service. This gathering is free and is a great place to relax with a cup of coffee, enjoy doughnuts provided by Krispy Kreme and socialize with other veterans.

This month’s guest speaker is John Helton, who enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps in 1999 and currently serves as one of their reservists. His experience includes service during Operation Iraqi Freedom where he served in Mortuary Affairs. He earned a bachelor’s degree in social services from Gardner-Webb University and is a Carolina Caring volunteer. As a SSVF and HVRP Case Manager, Helton’s presentation will focus on housing and securing employment and training for veterans.

Carolina Caring for Veterans is proud to be a Level IV partner of the We Honor Veterans program, an awareness program spearheaded by the National Hospice and Palliative Care Organization and the Department of Veterans Affairs.