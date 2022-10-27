 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cockpit kittens caught, taken to humane society

  • Updated
Hickory Museum of Aviation general manager Buford Barnett discusses his desire to adopt the kittens out to loving homes.

The youngest (and fuzziest) inhabitants to be born in a T-33 jet cockpit, a litter of five kittens, were finally caught at the Hickory Aviation Museum on Thursday.

The kittens are now at the Humane Society of Catawba County.

The mother cat of the famous T-33 kittens hiding under a storage building at the Hickory Aviation Museum.

The next step is for the kittens to have their vaccinations, said the humane society’s director of development Erin Hooks.

At three months, they will be spayed or neutered then go up for adoption, Hooks said.

Erin Hooks, left, with the Humane Society of Catawba County and Buford Barnett, general manager of the Hickory Aviation Museum, examine the trap which is missing food as they try to capture the remaining kittens at the Hickory Regional Airport.

“And we’re going to name them something cool,” Hooks said jovially. “I have a list of all the airplanes out here.”

Hooks got involved after seeing the story on Facebook. As an Air Force veteran, she said a combination of cats and airplanes fit perfectly with her work.

A kitten climbed into the cockpit of the Hickory Aviation Museum’s T-33 jet last week. All five kittens have been captured and are now at the Humane Society of Catawba County.

“I would very securely say that these are the only T-33 trainer kittens in the world,” said aviation museum general manager Buford Barnett. “They have a lot of experience in the airplane.”

The final chapter of the T-33 kittens saga is to catch the feral mother and have her spayed, Barnett said.

