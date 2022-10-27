Cockpit kittens caught, taken to humane society

The youngest (and fuzziest) inhabitants to be born in a T-33 jet cockpit, a litter of five kittens, were finally caught at the Hickory Aviation Museum on Thursday.

The kittens are now at the Humane Society of Catawba County.

The next step is for the kittens to have their vaccinations, said the humane society’s director of development Erin Hooks.

At three months, they will be spayed or neutered then go up for adoption, Hooks said.

“And we’re going to name them something cool,” Hooks said jovially. “I have a list of all the airplanes out here.”

Hooks got involved after seeing the story on Facebook. As an Air Force veteran, she said a combination of cats and airplanes fit perfectly with her work.

“I would very securely say that these are the only T-33 trainer kittens in the world,” said aviation museum general manager Buford Barnett. “They have a lot of experience in the airplane.”

The final chapter of the T-33 kittens saga is to catch the feral mother and have her spayed, Barnett said.