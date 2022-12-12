Cockpit Kittens born in jet at Hickory Aviation Museum ready for fur-ever homes

Kittens born inside the cockpit of a T-33 jet at the Hickory Aviation Museum are now adoptable at the Humane Society of Catawba County.
The litter of five, affectionately called the “cockpit kittens,” spent several weeks with a foster family to adjust to human interaction.
Born to a feral mother, the kittens had experienced little to no human contact until they were caught in October.
“These kittens are still a bit hissy and need work to be fully socialized,” Hooks said. “But again, the sooner they get into a home, the better. They need constant positive interaction with humans. People interested in adopting them will need to understand that they must have patience and understanding, and work to establish trust with these little furballs born in a fighter jet.”
The kittens are named Prowler, Falcon, Corsair, Mohawk and Hornet – all after aircraft at the Hickory Aviation Museum.
The mother was spayed and vaccinated, then returned to the Hickory Aviation Museum where she is taken care of by museum staff.