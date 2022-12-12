 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cockpit Kittens born in jet at Hickory Aviation Museum ready for fur-ever homes

  • Updated
Kittens born inside the cockpit of a T-33 jet at the Hickory Aviation Museum are now adoptable at the Humane Society of Catawba County.

Falcon.jpg

Falcon, approximately 3 months old, is a female.

The litter of five, affectionately called the “cockpit kittens,” spent several weeks with a foster family to adjust to human interaction.

Hornet.jpg

Hornet, approximately 3 months old, is a male.

Born to a feral mother, the kittens had experienced little to no human contact until they were caught in October.

Mohawk.jpg

Mohawk, approximately 3 months old, is a male.

“These kittens are still a bit hissy and need work to be fully socialized,” Hooks said. “But again, the sooner they get into a home, the better. They need constant positive interaction with humans. People interested in adopting them will need to understand that they must have patience and understanding, and work to establish trust with these little furballs born in a fighter jet.”

Whether you love them or hate them, you can’t deny that cats are interesting creatures.

The kittens are named Prowler, Falcon, Corsair, Mohawk and Hornet – all after aircraft at the Hickory Aviation Museum.

Prowler

Prowler, approximately 3 months old, is a male.

The mother was spayed and vaccinated, then returned to the Hickory Aviation Museum where she is taken care of by museum staff.

Interested in adopting?

To meet the kittens, make an appointment with the Humane Society of Catawba County. More information is available on their website, catawbahumane.org.

Director of Development Erin Hooks emphasized that these kittens are still not fully socialized and will need a patient, understanding home.

