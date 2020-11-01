 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Coat drive for Christmas Bureau set to begin
0 comments

Coat drive for Christmas Bureau set to begin

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

HICKORY — Along with toys and clothing, The Salvation Army also sponsors a coat drive for the Christmas Bureau every year. The collection will run from Nov. 2 to Dec. 9.

The Catawba County Christmas Bureau is a collaborative eﬀort among many Catawba County agencies and organizations to provide toys, clothing and coats to children and teenagers in need of assistance during the Christmas season.

Last year, 750 coats were collected during the coat drive and this year the goal is 1,500. Children’s coats are especially needed.

Coats can be dropped off at the following locations:

A Cleaner World — 1009 Second St. NE in Hickory,

Professional Cleaners — 133 Third St. NW in Hickory,

Professional Cleaners —1041 16th St. NE in Hickory,

Professional Cleaners — 232 S. Main St. in Newton,

Quality Cleaners & Laundry  1170 S. Center St. in Hickory,

Wyke's Cleaners 1413 Second St. NE in Hickory,

Modern Cleaners  113 E. B St. in Newton,

CV Cleaners 508-1 10th St. NW in Conover,

Catawba County United Way  2760 Tate Blvd. SE in Hickory.

For more information contact The Salvation Army at 828-322-8061.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert