Coat drive for Christmas Bureau set to begin

HICKORY — Along with toys and clothing, The Salvation Army also sponsors a coat drive for the Christmas Bureau every year. The collection will run from Nov. 2 to Dec. 9.

The Catawba County Christmas Bureau is a collaborative eﬀort among many Catawba County agencies and organizations to provide toys, clothing and coats to children and teenagers in need of assistance during the Christmas season.

Last year, 750 coats were collected during the coat drive and this year the goal is 1,500. Children’s coats are especially needed.

Coats can be dropped off at the following locations:

A Cleaner World — 1009 Second St. NE in Hickory,

Professional Cleaners — 133 Third St. NW in Hickory,

Professional Cleaners —1041 16th St. NE in Hickory,

Professional Cleaners — 232 S. Main St. in Newton,

Quality Cleaners & Laundry — 1170 S. Center St. in Hickory,

Wyke's Cleaners —1413 Second St. NE in Hickory,

Modern Cleaners — 113 E. B St. in Newton,