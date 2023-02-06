The Coach’s Neighborhood Grill in Hickory has closed after nearly four years in business.

Kelly Wollinger, the marketing director of the restaurant group which owns Coach’s, confirmed the news on Monday. She said the group decided to permanently close the restaurant on Sunday.

“We will miss being a part of the Hickory community,” Wollinger said.

She said they decided to close the Hickory restaurant because of “chronic staffing issues in that location.” Wollinger said the restaurant had seen declining sales but she attributed this to staffing shortages.

“If we can’t hire, sales fall, customers aren’t satisfied. It’s a whole trickle effect,” Wollinger said. “If we can’t do the basics right, then we can’t get beyond step one to get to step five.”

She added that employees at the Hickory location have been offered positions at other restaurants owned by the Hodge Restaurant Group. The company owns 26 restaurants under the Coach’s, Dodge City Steakhouse and Shortstop’s Burgers and Shakes brands.

On Monday, a Hickory fire inspector placed a notice on the restaurant’s door stating the building would need to be inspected before it can be occupied.

Coach’s is a chain featuring standard sports bar fare, including burgers, sandwiches and chicken wings.

The Coach’s restaurant in Hickory opened in 2019. It was first located behind Valley Hills Mall in a space once occupied by a Buffalo Wild Wings before moving to the former site of the Ruby Tuesday restaurant on U.S. Highway 70.

Tim with DJ Trivia West Carolina, a group which organized trivia games at the Coach’s in Hickory and at other bars and restaurants, spoke fondly of the restaurant.

“It was a great experience,” said Tim, who declined to give his last name. “The staff was great. The trivia players loved it. We had a great crowd in there every Monday night.”