CNC machines to be topic at club meeting

HICKORY — The Western Piedmont Woodcrafters Club's Aug. 27 meeting will feature a presentation on computer-controlled shop tools. The group will meet at 9:30 a.m. at Klingspor Woodworking Shop, 856 21st Street Drive, SE, Hickory. Meetings are open to the public.

Chris Smith will demonstrate and explain CNC machines, their capabilities, features of different machines, and different software packages.

Among other woodworking accomplishments, Smith has owned his own custom cabinet and furniture business. He has coordinated a line of router and CNC bits while working for Klingspor Abrasives, allowing him to work closely with commercial CNC operators. He owns and operates a personal CNC machine, and has a following on YouTube, where he posts woodworking-related content under the name Christcross Crafts.

Members and visitors should also enjoy the portion of the program in which members and guests show and discuss their completed woodworking projects.

All will have an opportunity to offer comments and ask questions about presentations, items shown, and other topics.

The meeting will include a raffle of items funded by the club and donated items.

The club consists of about 70 Hickory-area woodworkers of all skill levels, from hobbyist to professionals.

The club usually meets on the fourth Saturday of each month at the Klingspor Woodworking Shop in Hickory. The exceptions are its annual offsite picnic, the October Klingspor’s Woodworking Extravaganza, and a combined November/December meeting.

For more information, call 828-855-4941.