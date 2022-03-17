Clyde Campbell physical education teacher honored

NEWTON — Cheryl Markland, PE teacher at Clyde Campbell Elementary School, was named 2022 NC SHAPE (North Carolina Society of Health and Physical Education) Teacher of the Year at their recent state conference in Winston-Salem.

Markland, a 31-year veteran, was selected from a pool of nominees from across the state. Selection criteria included recommendations, school and community contributions, and promotion of a healthy lifestyle.

Ryan McCreary, principal at Clyde Campbell, said Markland is an amazing physical education and health teacher.

"She is an excellent innovator, colleague, and leader at Clyde Campbell Elementary," McCreary said. "She has been a lifelong learner who has constantly worked to provide the very best PE program for our students, and she has had a tremendous impact on students' lives throughout her 31-year career. This is a well-deserved honor for an outstanding educator."

Other Catawba County educators recognized were Randy Bernhardt, retired PE teacher from Balls Creek Elementary, and Tim Elrod, formerly of Shuford Elementary in Newton-Conover City Schools district. Both were inducted into the NC PE Teacher Hall of Fame as part of the inaugural class.