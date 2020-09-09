 Skip to main content
Cluster of virus cases linked to Caldwell County courthouse
COVID-19

Catawba County Public Health reported 18 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the total cases in the county to 2,753 cases.

Of the total cases, 2,546 have recovered, eight are hospitalized and there have been 48 deaths related to the virus in Catawba County.

The Caldwell County Health Department identified a cluster of COVID-19 cases linked to the Caldwell County Courthouse, according to a press release from the county.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services defines a cluster as a minimum of five cases with illness onset or initial positive results within a 14-day period and a plausible epidemiological link between cases, the release stated.

Five cases are linked to the courthouse.

"We are aware of the situation and are following the guidelines of the CDC in dealing with the virus,” District Attorney Scott Reilly said in the release. "We continue to follow Judge (Robert) Ervin's order in regard to social distancing in the courthouse as we attempt to maintain functions of the courts without putting members of the public at risk.”

North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services also reported 897 new COVID-19 cases across the state on Wednesday, bringing the total to 179,532.

Of the state total, 2,958 deaths have occurred, 156,652 people have recovered from the virus and 916 remain hospitalized.

Just The Facts

Catawba County

18 new cases

2,753 total cases

8 patients hospitalized

48 total deaths

2,546 people recovered

Burke County

17 new cases

2,124 total cases

9 patients hospitalized

38 total deaths

1,861 people recovered

Caldwell County

2 new cases

1,494 total cases

21 patients hospitalized

24 total deaths

916 people recovered

Alexander County

0 new cases

394 total cases

7 patients hospitalized

3 total deaths

338 people recovered

North Carolina

897 new cases

179,532 total cases

916 patients hospitalized

2,958 total deaths

156,652 people recovered

Burke and Caldwell counties data is as of Tuesday. Alexander County data is as of Aug. 31.

