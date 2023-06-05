NEWTON — The Rotary Club of Newton Conover has again partnered with Little Mountain Kart Club to offer Racing for Rotary. The event will be held Saturday, June 10, at Little Mountain Kart track, 3521 N.C. 16 South in Maiden.

Racing for Rotary is a family-friendly event that offers kart races for all series of drivers while raising money for nonprofits in Catawba County. These funds support the organizations’ continued good work in the county. More than $5,000 has been raised at Racing for Rotary events.

Jonathan and Marie Setzer, operators of Little Mountain Kart Club, are passionate about backyard kart racing and about giving back to the community. Marie Setzer is a member of the Rotary Club of Newton Conover.

The Saturday, June 10, kart races, all classes open tire, include Yamaha 450 Outlaws, predator, clone, Briggs Lo 206, champ buggies, stock, RWYB and kid racing. Bring your chairs and spend the day. Concessions will be on-site.

“Join the Rotary Club of Newton-Conover for Racing for Rotary. You will have good, family fun and help local organizations in Catawba County,” said Rotarian President Siobhan Loendorf.

General admission is $10 for ages 5 and older. Kart registration fees are $25 per entry. Gates open at 10 a.m. and racing is from noon to 4 p.m. In case of heavy rain, the race will be postponed.

Racing for Rotary sponsors include The Untouchables, Timmerman Manufacturing, Jett Electric, Robinson Home Builders, Dale Earnhardt Chevrolet, Hughes, 33 Storage Solutions, Mathews Construction, Associated Brands and JLS Machine Inc.

For additional information, contact Joy Cline at jcline@bolickfoundaton.org.