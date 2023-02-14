HICKORY — The Catawba Valley Wood Carvers Club will meet on Saturday, Feb. 18, from 1-3 p.m. at the Klingspor Woodworking Shop at 856 21st Street Drive SE (Sweetwater Road) in Hickory.

Meetings are open to the public and to anyone interested in wood carving. Youths (under 18) must be accompted by an adult, and the minimum age is 14. The meeting will follow COVID protocols, and members and guests are encouraged to wear masks.

The board of directors will meet at 12:30 p.m.

The meeting topic will be carving a personalized name badge.

The club will provide 1.5-by-3-inch pieces of quarter-inch basswood and pin clasps and will let the carvers decide how they want to carve their names and what they want to put on it as well. It definitely needs to include "CVWC" if you don't have one of those yet.

Each carver will decide: Will it be incised letters? Or will the carver carve out the letters and other items on their name tag? Both first and last names? Carver’s will decide their font or just do it freehand.

The club recommends that the carvers lay their ideas out on paper before the meeting. Small pieces of graphite paper will be available.

The club business session will include the upcoming Charlotte Woodcarvers Showcase (April), and initial planning for the annual October Carving Show.

Annual dues are now payable. Bring your check for $24.

Members are invited to bring any woodcarving tool that they don’t currently use and donate them to the Loaner Took Kit.

Members and visitors are encouraged to bring completed wood-carving projects to present in the show-and-tell portion of the program. Members are encouraged to donate items such as tools and wood for raffle prizes at the meeting.

The club consists of about 40 Hickory-area wood carvers of all skill levels, from hobbyist to professionals. The club meets on the third Saturday of each month at the Klingspor Woodworking Shop.