Club supports Children's Advocacy & Protection Center

HICKORY — Twisted Covenant Motorcycle Social Club presented a check for $10,877 to the Children’s Advocacy & Protection Center (CAPC) at Clutches in Statesville on Oct. 23.
Twisted Covenant MSC worked for months to sell raffle tickets to raise these funds for the CAPC. The CAPC is grateful for these funds and for all the ways that Twisted Covenant MSC supports them.
Twisted Covenant is a motorcycle club that believes in loyalty, honor, respect and brotherhood. They believe in giving back and supporting all area events geared toward those in need — and they do it all from the seats of their motorcycles.
Twisted Covenant has adopted the Children’s Advocacy & Protection Center as their charity of choice.
The funds from the raffle have allowed the CAPC to give teen girls a summer camp experience — Camp Dragonfly.
Camp Dragonfly assists participants on their healing journey through purposeful activities and interaction with other survivors in a safe, nurturing, and supportive environment.
Twisted Covenant makes contact with CAPC early to see if there is a family they can adopt for Christmas, and they work diligently to shower them with the things they need.
CAPC has remained open during the COVID-19 pandemic, however, all the toys had to be removed from the lobby, and the children who came in had nothing to occupy their time while they waited. Twisted Covenant collected crayons, coloring books and activity books for the children. The CAPC is able to give the children their own box of crayons and their own book to take home because of the club's generosity.
Twisted Covenant supports BACA — Bikers Against Child Abuse — a nonprofit organization that exists to provide aid, comfort, safety, and support for children that have been sexually, physically, and emotionally abused. BACA is dedicated to the principle that one of the basic rights of childhood is to be safe and protected, and when the child’s family or environment have failed them, they stand ready to provide it to them.
The Children’s Advocacy & Protection Center of Catawba County exists to build a community dedicated to the prevention of and the coordinated response to child abuse and neglect.
Its mission is to advocate for the protection of the children of Catawba County by working to empower individuals through training and education, coordinate a comprehensive team response to abuse and neglect, and reduce victim trauma. The CAPC is a nonprofit agency.
More information about the CAPC is available on its website at catawbacountycapc.org. You may call the center at 828-465-9296 or email cengart@catawbacountync.gov.