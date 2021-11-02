Club supports Children's Advocacy & Protection Center

HICKORY — Twisted Covenant Motorcycle Social Club presented a check for $10,877 to the Children’s Advocacy & Protection Center (CAPC) at Clutches in Statesville on Oct. 23.

Twisted Covenant MSC worked for months to sell raffle tickets to raise these funds for the CAPC. The CAPC is grateful for these funds and for all the ways that Twisted Covenant MSC supports them.

Twisted Covenant is a motorcycle club that believes in loyalty, honor, respect and brotherhood. They believe in giving back and supporting all area events geared toward those in need — and they do it all from the seats of their motorcycles.

Twisted Covenant has adopted the Children’s Advocacy & Protection Center as their charity of choice.

The funds from the raffle have allowed the CAPC to give teen girls a summer camp experience — Camp Dragonfly.

Camp Dragonfly assists participants on their healing journey through purposeful activities and interaction with other survivors in a safe, nurturing, and supportive environment.

Twisted Covenant makes contact with CAPC early to see if there is a family they can adopt for Christmas, and they work diligently to shower them with the things they need.