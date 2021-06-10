Club presents scholarships

The Maiden Sportsmen Club-sponsored Barbara and Thomas E. Brown Memorial Scholarship was presented recently at Maiden High School's Awards Day.
This year there were two deserving recipients. Morgan Bohemier, daughter of Todd and Rhonda Bohemier of Newton, plans to attend Liberty University. Greyson Eneix, son of Bill and Rachel Eneix of Newton, plans to attend East Carolina University. Shown are Greyson, Morgan and Maiden Sportsmen Club President Brian Brown.
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.