Club presents scholarships to 3 CVCC students

HICKORY — Continuing a legacy started in 1978, the Hickory Woman’s Club funded scholarships for three Catawba Valley Community College students through donations to CVCC Foundation Inc.

Sharalyn Campbell, Kyliee Lapham and Jordan Noack were all awarded scholarships by the Hickory Woman’s Club, which was founded in 1917 as the first civic club for women in the Hickory Metro and is an affiliate of the North Carolina Federation of Women’s Clubs.

“One of the purposes of the club is to assist in the general welfare of our young people, and to encourage development in continuing education,” said Susan B. Hughes, president for the Hickory Woman’s Club. “The Hickory Woman's Club awards scholarships based on academic ability, leadership qualities, participation in community activities and potential for a successful college career. It is a member of the General Federation of Women's Clubs, the oldest and largest women's volunteer organization dedicated to community service.”

Campbell is currently a student in the CVCC Regionally Increasing Baccalaureate Nurses (RIBN) Program.