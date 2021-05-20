Club presents scholarship to student at CVCC

Brendel has a short-term goal of becoming an occupational therapist assistant and a long-term goal of becoming an occupational therapist. She has had experience working at a long-term care and rehabilitation center and has observed individuals recover as they regain normal functions through occupational therapy support.

Brendel has the passion of working with individuals in various stages of life. Her community service includes helping at the Soup Kitchen and The Salvation Army. While volunteering with her church group, she made acquaintances with the homeless and wants to help more. She looks forward to a career of helping people and is already grounded in service above self.

Rotary is a global network of 1.2 million neighbors, friends, leaders, and problem-solvers who see a world where people unite and take action to create lasting change. Anyone interested in being involved in the international organization, may contact Joy Cline at 464-0311 ext. 276.

NEWTON — The Rotary Club of Newton-Conover presented the Dr. John F. Sinnett Scholarship to a student, Andrea Brendel, at their annual Rotary Night celebration.

Since 1949, the Rotary Club of Newton-Conover has served the community. A standing mission of Rotary clubs all over the world is to take action to enhance basic education and literacy in local communities. The Rotary Club of Newton-Conover addresses this mission through various means throughout the year — Dr. Seuss Reading Day, school mentoring buddies, support of K-64 initiative in Catawba County, teen leadership, and local scholarships.

The Dr. John F. Sinnett Scholarship, through the CVCC Foundation, was established by the Rotary Club of Newton-Conover to honor Dr. John F. Sinnett for his contributions to Rotary as a member of the Rotary Club of Newton-Conover in all capacities of leadership including Rotary District 7670 governor.

Sinnett exemplified “Service Above Self," the basis for which Rotary International was organized. A scholarship in his memory enables and encourages a deserving Catawba Valley Community College student to develop their leadership potential as exhibited by their present and future contributions to the community entering one of CVCC’s health and human resources programs.

Brendel plans a career in the health and human resources field and will attend classes in CVCC’s health and human resources programs this fall.

