Club names winners of projection competition

HICKORY — The Catawba Valley Camera Club has announced the winners of its photographic competition for the Aug. 17 meeting. The competition was for projection images with the assigned topic of “Tattoos”.

Winners for the competition are:

• First place, Ravi Patel with an image entitled “Hidden Name in Bride’s Tattoo”

• Second place, Randy Knauf with an image entitled “Tattooed and Christian”

• Third place, John Pascone with an image entitled “Red Haired Girl”

• Fourth place, Ravi Patel with an image entitled “Contemplative Tattoo Pose”

The Catawba Valley Camera Club meets on the first and third Wednesdays of every month at 7 p.m. in the North Annex of the Arts Center in Hickory. Meetings consist of competition among members as well as instructional lectures. Field trips are planned throughout the year to enable members to share and demonstrate techniques as well as spend time enjoying photography together.

Upcoming meetings are as follows:

Sept. 7: Projection competition, wildlife (this year)

The public is invited to attend, and membership is not required. More information can be obtained by e-mailing Daniel Kiser, club president, at dwkiser@gmail.com.