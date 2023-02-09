HICKORY — The Catawba Valley Camera Club has announced the winners of its photographic competition for the Feb. 1 meeting. The competition was for projection images with the assigned topic of “minimalism.”

Winners for the Feb. 1 competition are:

• First place, Randy Knauf with an image entitled “Light Bulb”

• Second place, Randy Knauf with an image entitled “Rainbow Light Bulb”

• Third place (tie), Karen Bender with an image entitled “Solo Shed”

• Third place (tie), Karen Bender with an image entitled “Tree”

The Catawba Valley Camera Club meets on the first and third Wednesdays of every month at 7 p.m. in the North Annex of the Arts Center in Hickory. Meetings consist of competition among members as well as instructional lectures. Field trips are planned throughout the year to enable members to share and demonstrate techniques as well as spend time enjoying photography together.

Upcoming meetings are as follows:

• Feb. 15, presentation by Gary Carter on bird photography

Feb. 25, field trip to Butterfly House at Museum of Life & Sciences

The public is invited to attend, and membership is not required. More information can be obtained by e-mailing Tom Devlin, club president at tdevlin944@gmail.com.