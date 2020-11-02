Club names winners of photography competition

HICKORY — The Catawba Valley Camera Club has announced the winners of its virtual photographic competition for October. The competition was for projection images with the assigned topic of “COVID-19”.

Winners from the October competition are:

First place, Richard Washer with an image entitled “Pandemic Waitress”

Second place, Ravi Patel with an image entitled “Masked Even for Halloween”

Third place, Richard Washer with an image entitled “Pandemic Mountain Photo Show”

Fourth place TIE —

Randy Knauf with an image entitled “Working Masked”

Stan Bolton with an image entitled “You Looking at ME COVID!" Bi-monthly meetings for The Catawba Valley Camera Club have been suspended until further notice due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The club has resumed monthly field trips which includes following current guidelines for social distancing.

Upcoming field trips include one on Nov. 14. The destination has not been determined.

The public is invited to attend, and membership is not required. More information can be obtained from the club’s web site at www.cvcameraclub.org or by e-mailing Daniel Kiser, club president, at dwkiser@gmail.com.