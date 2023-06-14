HICKORY — The Catawba Valley Woodcarvers Club will meet from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, June 17, at the Klingspor Woodworking Shop at 856 21st Street Drive SE (Sweetwater Road) in Hickory.

Meetings are open to the public and to anyone interested in woodcarving. Youths (younger than 18) must be accompted by an adult. The minimum age is 14. The meeting will follow COVID protocols, and members and guests are encouraged to wear masks.

The meeting topic will be whittling a turtle.

For its June project, club members are going to carve the turtle from the WCI summer 2023 issue No. 103. Everyone should note, too, that Dwayne Gosnell’s carving of a caricature pirate captain “wheel assisted pirate” is the featured caricature this month.

The club business session will include plans for the annual October carving show.

Members are invited to bring any woodcarving tool that they don’t currently use, and donate them to the Visitor Loaner Took Kit, a project that will provide a carving knife to a meeting visitor.

Members and visitors are encouraged to bring completed woodcarving projects to present in the show-and-tell portion of the program.

Members are encouraged to donate items such as tools and wood for raffle prizes at the meeting.

The club consists of about 40 Hickory-area woodcarvers of all skill levels, from hobbyist to professionals. The club meets on the third Saturday of each month at the Klingspor Woodworking Shop.