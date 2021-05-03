Club announces winners of 2021 Rotarian Idol

HICKORY — The Rotary Club of Hickory has announced the winners of the 2021 Rotarian Idol competition. LaRhonda Carlton won the event along with a check for $1,500. First runner-up was Kayla Harper who took home a $1,000 prize. Finishing as the second runner-up was Morgan Lee who won a $500 prize.

“We were excited that 15 singers competed in the Rotarian Idol competition,” said event co-chair John Rambo. “These singers were selected by our judges for the 2020 Idol competition but, due to the pandemic, the event was canceled,” added co-chair Bonita Ferretti. “Each singer selected last year agreed to compete in this year's event," added Rambo.

Rotarian Idol is the Rotary Club of Hickory's signature fundraiser. Funds raised go to support local education programs such as the Dolly Parton's Imagination Library, college scholarships and Teacher of the Year awards, as well as humanitarian and educational projects around the world.

This year's Rotarian Idol was broadcast live, online, to comply with COVID-19 regulations.