Club and local scouts host geology merit badge event

HICKORY — More than 150 scouts, scout leaders, parents, and Catawba Valley Gem and Mineral Club volunteers gathered in the parking lot of First United Methodist Church to explore many phases of geology on Saturday, Oct. 2.

Troops 234 and 1234, sponsored by the church, hosted the event which resulted in 76 scouts receiving their geology merit badge. Visiting scouts and troops were from Catawba and six surrounding counties.

Catawba Valley Gem and Mineral Club volunteers from Charlotte, Winston-Salem and locations in the Catawba Valley came to share their skills and love of geology. Scouts learned about identification of gems and minerals; geologic maps; precious gems and minerals such as emeralds, hiddenite, crystals, and gold; fossils and shark’s teeth; wire-wrapping; jewelry making; work of geologists; and other skills.

Scouts not only left with their merit badges but also samples of fossils, polished stones, hand-made stone pendants, and a greater knowledge of geology.

Warren Hollar, Vice President of the Piedmont Council, invites parents and young people to investigate the many outdoor adventures provided through local scout units. Programs, beginning at age 5, are available in each of the 11 counties of the Piedmont Council. Information on joining is available on the Piedmont Council webpage.