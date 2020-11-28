 Skip to main content
Clothing give-away, live nativity scene, and more
Faith and Values

Clothing give-away, live nativity scene, and more

Clothing give-away planned at Vale church

VALE —New Hope Baptist Church will present a clothing give-away on Dec. 6 and Dec. 13 from 1-3 p.m.

The event will feature free clothing for men, women, boys, girls, toddlers and infants. Social distancing will be observed and face masks required.

If inclement weather interferes, the event will be held at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 27.

New Hope Baptist Church is at 5186 Hope Road in Vale.

Drive-thru live nativity free to public

VALE —Corinth Baptist Church in Vale will present a drive-thru live nativity on Dec. 4-6 from 6-8 p.m. each day. Corinth is located at 7929 N.C. 10 West, Vale, one-half mile past Banoak Elementary School.

For more information, call 704-462-1547. This event is free and open to the public. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, people should remain in their vehicles.

Hildebran First Baptist plans drive-thru nativity

HILDEBRAN — Hildebran First Baptist Church will present drive-thru nativity scenes from 6-8 p.m. on Dec. 12-13. The event is free to the public.

Hildebran First Baptist Church is at 8831 Old N.C. 10.

