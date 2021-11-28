Climate change: The Southeast is particularly vulnerable

In terms of impacts of higher temperatures on weather activity itself, the extreme rain events we’ve experienced in North Carolina in recent years are expected to become even more common. And while some of that flood-producing rainfall will be the result of hurricanes, an increasing number of extreme systems will form over land as the atmosphere warms and becomes more moisture laden, the NCA predicts.

The assessment also notes that ecosystems will be transformed as the region warms. Less heat-tolerant plant species will suffer and in many cases disappear, and be replaced by others that thrive in warmer weather.

It’s not just highly populated communities that face circumstances related to climate change, the NCA emphasizes. Workers in industries that drive rural economies — such as agriculture, timber and construction — will face increased exposure from higher summer temperatures. That not only will pose increased risks to workers’ health, but it also will lead to significant loss of production when conditions are too severe for outdoor work.

Not just gloom and doom