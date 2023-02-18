HICKORY — In an exercise that explores the realities of mortality and the hallmarks of a life well-lived, a Lenoir-Rhyne University First-Year Experience class of 2022-2023 will be installing a “Before I Die” wall on campus on Feb. 21.

The wall is a part of a public art project meant to prompt conversations about hopes and dreams and will be installed inside of the Cromer Center on the Hickory campus. The prompt “Before I Die” will be stenciled at the top. During the event students and passersby are invited to interact with the response “I want to….” to contemplate what goals they still want to achieve and observe other accomplishments the world can offer.

The installation is open to the public. The Cromer Center is located on Seventh Avenue, NE. The wall will remain in place until early April.

While dealing with personal grief, New Orleans-based artist Candy Chang turned an abandoned building into an art project and social experiment for anyone and everyone to reflect upon. She painted the building with chalkboard paint and stenciled it with the prompt “Before I Die...” By the next day, the wall was completed and covered with responses, allowing people a chance to look inside themselves and consider their stance in life. Months later, walls were being installed all around the world.

For more information on the walls and the global project, visit Before I Die » The Story (beforeidieproject.com).