Aaron Jones and Zach Hutchinson have traveled the East Coast for five years doing what they love best: pro wrestling.

Jones and Hutchinson, both 25, said they have been friends for 20 years. The two have shared a love for wrestling since childhood, they said. In 2018, the duo founded VTW: Versus the World Wrestling Federation, which opened the door for a world of opportunities and a social media following.

The wrestling group is based in Claremont. Jones and Hutchinson are from Alexander County.

The men said they earn a profit from wrestling but also work day jobs.

“There will always be a part of me that wishes I was main event at the Tokyo Dome, in front of 70,000 people, making millions of dollars,” Hutchinson said. “But at this point in my life, wrestling to me should just be fun, and the wrestling business is not fun by any means.”

The rest of the interview has been edited for length and clarity.

How do you prepare for a match?

Aaron: A lot of stretching.

Zach: It also depends on the story you’re trying to tell. Am I going more theatric? Am I going more competitive? Whatever that story is, that’s the mindset you have to put yourself in. I’m trying to draw emotion out of every single person that watches this. If I want them to feel sad, or if I want them to be angry. Whatever it is, you’ve got to dial yourself into that.

Tell me about your wrestling characters/personas.

Aaron: We started in Hiddenite, when a company gave us a shot. I said, “If I want these people to really feel who I am, what better than to just be me?” Because I grew up around these people. I am the antithesis of what these people are. So I was just me, ramped up to 100 all the time. Super energetic and fun, but someone they could look at and be like, “Hey, I could be him one day.” So, to me, it was never a character. It was, “If I’m going to be me, I’m going to be the best me I can.”

Zach: I like to say the character I play (Wildman, Zakk Daniels) is who I really am, but I can’t show that in day-to-day life. I took a lot of inspiration from wrestlers who were kind of out there, like Mick Foley or Terry Funk. They are old, crazy wrestlers. And I was influenced a lot by Heath Ledger’s Joker, too. So, I take those aspects and work it into showing my personality, because — you can ask Aaron — I’m kind of wild, and a free spirit in general. So, to be able to harness that and put it into my performance as the Wildman is great therapy.

Who are wrestling stars that inspire you, and why?

Zach: A.J. Styles. This guy can have a great match with anyone. And that’s what I think makes a great wrestler, is somebody who knows where they are at all times, how to tell the story and how to do all the awesome moves. It’s the whole package, you know?

Aaron: I grew up watching old school wrestling from the ‘80s, so my biggest inspiration was a guy named Dusty Rhodes. He got to do a lot from behind the scenes, and he got to book the talent and book the shows, but he was that good guy that everybody looked at and was like, “That’s our guy.” Like, “that guy could be our neighbor.” But, at the end of the day, he would take down somebody like Ric Flair, who was always wearing the suits, always spending the money, and (Rhodes) came wearing some baggy jeans, a ripped T-shirt and some cowboy boots. And, the story he could portray. So, where Zach is more into crazy moves and great athleticism, I’m big on the story. That’s why we’re a good pair.

What are your favorite tricks and moves?

Zach: I’ve got this beautiful calf-kick I’ve been whipping out.

Aaron: It is beautiful. I got hit with it on Saturday.

Zach: And the Tombstone is just — I think it might be my all-time favorite wrestling move. It’s so classic. I look up to The Undertaker so much.

Aaron: One of my moves is actually a variation of an Undertaker move, the Chokeslam. And I never liked the thought of grabbing someone by the throat and picking them up. And I thought, what can be more “I hate this guy for this,” than grabbing them by the head, by the temples. So what I’ll do is I pick them straight up in the air and slam them square to the mat. And then the Chop. A good, classic Chop, which is where I just take my open hand, and hit you in the chest as hard as I can. And I’m very well known for them.

Zach: They’re loud.

Aaron: They leave bruises and welts.

Zach: They can make you bleed.

Aaron: Sorry. I felt his calf-kick on Saturday, (so) he got to feel the Chop on Saturday.

What do you do to prevent injuries?

Aaron: It’s trust.

Zach: Yeah, the whole thing is trusting who you’re in there with. That’s why I advocate for fully-trained, professional wrestlers. Sometimes, you get in there with somebody that’s way less experienced than you, you trust them to do a move and get dropped on your head.

Aaron: The other thing is the mindset. If me and Zach are wrestling, for instance, I’m trusting him with my life. He’s trusting me with his. Because at any time, he could drop me on my head and I could be paralyzed.

Zach: Or die.

Have you ever had any extreme matches?

Zach: Yeah, I’ve been through my fair share of those.

Aaron: I mean, I’ve been put through (plastic) tables, wooden tables, doors, boards. I’ve been hit with metal pipes.

Zach: I busted a guitar over a guy’s head one time. That was awesome. That was brutal.

Aaron: It was pretty, too. It’s crazy to think we can sit here to say how brutal something is, but then the next term is, “it was beautiful.” Only in wrestling can you say something like that.

What are your favorite storylines?

Zach: I just love being the bad guy. I just love beating down the good guy. Every time I beat this guy down, I’m standing over him and I’m looking at the crowd, I’ve got the crazy eyes, and everybody’s like “Boo! Aaron! Aaron!” And I yell, “Shut up!” I’m hyping up everybody more. I’m telling them to be quiet but it’s only making them louder. Just telling the story where I’m beating the good guy down, and then he finally comes back and gets the upper hand on me and to hear the crowd go crazy over it. It will never get old.

Aaron: It will never get old for me either, because I’m the one who makes the crowd get so loud. As many times as we’ve wrestled, we tell that story every time. And it can be in front of the same company, the same crowd, and they eat it up every time. That’s the good part about wrestling.