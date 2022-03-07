Claremont woman wins $71,000 in lottery

Debra Kessler of Claremont won $100,000 from a $20 scratch-off ticket, according to a news release from the N.C. Education Lottery.

Kessler bought the Ultimate 7’s ticket from D Mart on Oxford School Road in Catawba. She received her prize at lottery headquarters on Friday.

After state and federal tax withholdings, Kessler took home $71,016.

The Ultimate 7’s game launched in May with four top prizes of $2 million, and eight $100,000 prizes. One $2 million prize remains to be claimed, according to the release.