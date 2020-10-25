Claremont veteran served in Iraq War

On Oct. 18, I introduced you to four U.S. Army veterans, all members of VFW Post 5305. Two served during the Vietnam War, one during two operations along the DMZ between North and South Korea in the early 1980s, and one during the Iraq War.

Today, I’m going to tell you a little about Kevin Killian of Claremont, the youngest of the four veterans and quartermaster and secretary for Post 5305. He served in Iraq in 2004 and 2005 — Operation Iraqi Freedom II, he said, explaining that OIF I was the invasion force; II was the peacekeeping force.

“We were the 1450th Transportation Company,” said Kevin. “I was a specialist.” He described the work of his company as “a cycle of moving equipment.”

“We were pulling down the 4th Infantry Division from Iraq. They were scattered all over.”

“We rode around a whole lot,” Kevin continued, saying his company started out at Camp Arifjan in Kuwait, gathering supplies and driving them up north. “The farthest we went was Mosul.”

“I was a mechanic,” Kevin clarified. “We rode around in 915s — freightliner tractors — and HEMTT wreckers. I maintained them. I rode at the rear of the convoy. If something broke down, it was my job to get it going again. A lot of times we were under fire.”