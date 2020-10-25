Claremont veteran served in Iraq War

On Oct. 18, I introduced you to four U.S. Army veterans, all members of VFW Post 5305. Two served during the Vietnam War, one during two operations along the DMZ between North and South Korea in the early 1980s, and one during the Iraq War.
Today, I’m going to tell you a little about Kevin Killian of Claremont, the youngest of the four veterans and quartermaster and secretary for Post 5305. He served in Iraq in 2004 and 2005 — Operation Iraqi Freedom II, he said, explaining that OIF I was the invasion force; II was the peacekeeping force.
“We were the 1450th Transportation Company,” said Kevin. “I was a specialist.” He described the work of his company as “a cycle of moving equipment.”
“We were pulling down the 4th Infantry Division from Iraq. They were scattered all over.”
“We rode around a whole lot,” Kevin continued, saying his company started out at Camp Arifjan in Kuwait, gathering supplies and driving them up north. “The farthest we went was Mosul.”
“I was a mechanic,” Kevin clarified. “We rode around in 915s — freightliner tractors — and HEMTT wreckers. I maintained them. I rode at the rear of the convoy. If something broke down, it was my job to get it going again. A lot of times we were under fire.”
We’ve all seen people on the side of the road, their cars having broken down or tires gone flat. Maybe it’s happened to you. It’s dangerous trying to remedy the situation — cars whizzing by, maybe someone stopping to help but who knows if the rescuer can be trusted. Such challenges are nothing compared to attempting vehicle repairs with bullets zinging by, fully aware that the enemy is in the vicinity and dead set on destruction.
One repair job took place during a trip just outside Sadr City (Baghdad suburb). A brake chamber fell off a tractor, locking the brakes. Kevin had to cut the air lines. “I plugged the air leak with two rounds from my weapon,” Kevin recalled. “It worked. You have to think on your feet.”
“We got there mid-March 2004,” said Kevin. “The first convoys that went up north in my company happened during the takeover of Fallujah in April 2004. Those convoys were stuck up there because the bridges were destroyed — stuck there the whole month of April.”
Kevin said there were many attacks against them, small arms fire, IEDs. “We lost no one out of my company while we were there but did when we returned.”
I knew from the look in Kevin’s eyes that he was talking about PTSD-related consequences.
Kevin carried mechanic’s tools. When his company reached stopping points — bases — he checked his equipment and repaired it.
As stated, Kevin and company moved around a lot, which meant sleeping on the road — literally. Often beside the trucks. “I got eat up by sand fleas,” Kevin reported.
He said there was much interaction with Iraqis as American soldiers tried to train them to take over. The problem with the effort was the insurgents. Kevin said they’d do things like steal Iraqi uniforms and then set up fake checkpoints where they’d ambush whoever stopped. “At that point,” said Kevin, “we stopped stopping at checkpoints.”
The most unthinkable truth about the situation was that early on, Kevin and company were “driving basically a freightliner like here. No armored plating,” he shared. “A round could go right through it.”
“I dug a round out of the driver’s seat,” Kevin went on. “He didn’t know there was a bullet that came through the door until we got to where we were going,” People on the truck didn’t know when their vehicle was hit because of the loud road noise.
And, every road was booby trapped, Kevin pointed out.
“We welded plate steel to the sides of our trucks,” said Kevin. “We had to armor our own vehicles.”
Then, explained Kevin, a soldier confronted then Defense Secretary Donald Rumsfeld about the lack of protection on trucks, and “we started getting up-armored vehicles.”
Once home, Kevin became a diesel mechanic. “The army trained me,” he stated.
Kevin talked nearly as much about the VFW as he did about his service in Iraq. He’s among the youngest of his post and worries that fellow young veterans are missing out on membership in an organization whose lobbying efforts have resulted in many rights veterans have today. On a personal level, they’re also missing out on the potential to come to grips with the emotional — and sometimes physical — scars they come home with. All the fellows I talked to wouldn’t trade the “therapy” they experience as active VFW members for anything.
Next up will be a Vietnam War veteran followed by a second veteran of the same conflict. Then, down the road, I’ll take a closer look at the VFW itself — not any post in particular but the whole organization. I promised Kevin I’d do it. I owe him at least that much for his service.
Share story ideas with Mary at marycanrobert@charter.net.
