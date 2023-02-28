NEWTON — When Jamie Frye became the principal at Claremont Elementary in 2019, he had a vision for change and a new beginning.

At the time, this PK-6 Title I School in Catawba County was underperforming in both proficiency and growth. Now, just over three years later, Claremont is among the schools in the district with the highest growth, beating the odds and, in the words of Frye, “refusing to be defined by a zip code.”

Claremont Elementary believes so strongly in this culture shift that the leadership and staff held its first “Equity and Excellence Expo” on Feb. 22, hosting more than 100 participants from across the state to share their vision. EducationNC (ednc.org), a statewide education media outlet, also covered the event.

Together with one of the school’s academic facilitators, Cierra Winstead, Frye led the charge to change the culture and vision of Claremont Elementary, which began with professional development to get staff investment and build belief and buy-in. Frye also credits a strongly supportive community as a key component in Claremont’s success.

At the expo, Frye and Winstead shared how they built a personalized learning framework from the ground up.

Personalized learning focuses on building a student-centered culture — building learner profiles and truly differentiating instruction for each child through individualized pathways. Claremont staff collaboratively plan differentiated instruction using data-informed practice and assessment, and students have opportunities to have “voice and choice” in how they learn. As part of the framework, there is a school-wide focus on classroom and individual goal setting and a mentor/mentee program designed to provide every student with an adult they can connect with daily.

Expo attendees attended several professional development mini-sessions to learn more about schoolwide personalized learning. They also had the opportunity to visit classrooms to see it in action and hear from the teachers and students.

According to Frye, “at the heart of Claremont’s success are two main things — equity and excellence. These are at the core of what we do. Maintaining high expectations of every student and ourselves (staff) isn’t always easy, but it’s worth it."

For more information, follow Claremont Elementary on Twitter @claremont_elem.