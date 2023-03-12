We had spring going there for a while, didn’t we? Tolerable morning temps. Afternoon bliss. Then winter returned, but no worries. Spring will take over before too long and stick around.

It’s my favorite time of year, dreadful pollen notwithstanding. Trees bud and bloom, the tips of perennials poke through the ground and daffodils are everywhere. Spring is the beginning of many months of loveliness and warmth.

Two itches ensue: the bad one due to allergies and the good one that pushes a person to head to the greenhouse for annuals, ferns, bags of potting soil, new containers, and maybe some vegetable plants. Spring is all about getting one’s hands dirty and loving it.

I scratch around in the ground a little, but by far, I’m a container gardener: window boxes, hanging baskets, and pots that sit on porches, sidewalks, tables, and short walls.

It’s not time to put out annuals yet. The safe-from-frost date is usually April 15 in the Catawba Valley. But I’ve taken my first 2023 trip to a local greenhouse anyway: Setzer’s Greenhouse and Nursery in Claremont. You might remember George Setzer. I wrote about him in 2019 when his business was celebrating its 50th year. He’s the man who came home from Vietnam on Feb. 13, 1968, and started working with his father, George Setzer Sr., to establish a greenhouse business.

“We had the first crop of vegetable plants in the greenhouse by the spring of 1969,” George recalled. “I’ve been at it ever since.”

At the business’ height, the two Georges were landscaping the county: homes, businesses, industrial parks. George Sr.’s favorite part of each job was sowing grass, a fact George Jr. never understood. At age 82, the senior Setzer suffered a brain aneurysm while driving a tractor home from a nearby landscaping job. He died three days later.

Though George threatens every year that it will be his last in the plant-growing business, I think he’s going to be like his dad and die with his work boots on. George continues to keep several greenhouses in operation and employs a few dedicated workers. One is Petra Callejas, who’s worked for George on and off for 12 years. Ashley Cantor, another Setzer Greenhouse employee, called Petra “the lady with the green thumb.”

“She’s awesome at this job,” Ashley pointed out.

Petra just smiled modestly as she worked, preparing pots for plugs, which are very small young plants. Dozens and dozens of plugs had already arrived and been planted. Many more were on the way. The business grows flowers and other decorative plants from plugs that come from suppliers, but the vegetables are grown from seeds. George showed me a line of hanging baskets containing the most perfect leaf lettuce I’ve ever seen.

Ashley directed me to various sections of the greenhouses, the different stages of growth indicative of when the plants had been potted. “You can see different sizes according to when they came in,” said Ashley.

“We’ve got half-inch cantaloupes right now,” said George.

I looked at the fern house and the geranium house. “It takes nine months or better to grow a fern basket,” George explained.

Then Ashley shared, “To keep the geraniums growing, you have to keep the bloom off.” She and Petra spend a good portion of every day pinching pretty petals.

“That’s pretty much anything that grows,” said George. “If the bloom is on there, it will produce more blooms without growing to its full potential. It puts energy into the flowers rather than the plant.”

Come mid-March, George and his employees will stop removing the blooms and let the plants reach their full glory.

My purpose in visiting George was to find out if he could help me add a few bushes and trees to my yard. We hopped into one of his golf carts and headed off to a far section of his property. I’d been to a different location on George’s acreage a few years back when I wanted some arborvitaes. We’d ridden through the woods and then suddenly, there they were. So unexpected. The same happened this time. We seemed to just follow dirt paths in the forest when, voila, there was a little copse of young foster hollies.

The neat thing about them was how George had sculpted them into trees with long trunks upon which sat conically shaped tops. He said he’s always liked turning shrubs into tree forms.

I liked the foster hollies but they weren’t exactly what I was looking for. I explained and George declared he knew exactly where to get what I wanted. When a nursery owner has been in the business as long as George, he knows just about every other nursery owner around. He placed a call right then and there, got confirmation that what I wanted was available, and made plans to collect them for me. Then I selected one of George’s 2,000 or so ferns, paid him, and he drove my fern and me to my car.

I’ll be haunting a number of greenhouses before spring ends, but I’ll likely return to George’s a couple of times, especially now that I’ve seen how carefully each plant is raised. Plus, selfishly, I don’t want George to retire. His plants are the best, and his knowledge is unsurpassed.