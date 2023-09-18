A Claremont man was struck and killed while driving a lawnmower along Shook Road in Catawba County on Saturday night.

The man was identified as 59-year-old Phillip Michael Brooks, N.C. Highway Patrol Master Trooper Christopher Casey said in a news release.

Shortly before 8:30 p.m. Saturday, the Highway Patrol investigated a fatal collision in Catawba County on Shook Road near Rock Barn Road. A 2001 Honda Passport, traveling south on Shook Road, struck a riding lawn mower. Brooks was driving the mower in the road, Casey said.

The riding lawn mower was not displaying any lights or reflective markings, Casey said.

Brooks was ejected from the mower and critically injured. He was transported via ambulance to Catawba Valley Medical Center in Hickory. Brooks died at the hospital, Casey said.

The driver of the Passport was identified as Christopher Chad Miller, 52, of Hickory. Miller was not injured, Casey said.

No charges will be filed in this case, Casey said.

During the on-scene investigation, Shook Road was partially closed in the area for approximately two hours, Casey said.