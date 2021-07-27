 Skip to main content
Claremont man dies in head-on crash in Conover
A Claremont man died after a head-on collision with a tractor-trailer in Conover on Tuesday. The road was closed for a few hours while authorities worked the scene. 

A Claremont man died in a two-vehicle crash in Conover Tuesday afternoon.

Virgil Thomas Burton, 59, crossed the centerline as he was driving a Chevy Silverado on Conover Boulevard near the offices of Ballard Door and collided head-on with a tractor-trailer, Conover Police Maj. Robert Houston said.

Burton died at the scene. The driver of the truck was not injured.

The road was closed for nearly two hours as a result of the accident.

Houston said it was not clear why Burton crossed over into the other lane.

