Claremont home destroyed by fire; cause is unknown

A home and several cars were destroyed in a fire early Wednesday morning in Claremont.
The home at 3610 Old Catawba Road was occupied, and the resident was able to escape unharmed. Catawba County Deputy Fire Marshal Jennifer Lowrance said the Red Cross is providing assistance to the homeowner.
The cause of the fire has not been determined, Lowrance said.
Multiple agencies responded, including Claremont Fire Department and the Catawba County Tanker Task Force.
Sarah Johnson
