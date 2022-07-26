Claremont, Hickory building multi-million dollar sewer line; Catawba County contributing $7 million

Catawba County might use $7 million in COVID-19 relief money to help the city of Claremont increase its wastewater treatment capacity.

In 2019, the city of Hickory agreed to take on more wastewater from the city of Claremont, Catawba County Manager Mary Furtado said at a Catawba County Board of Commissioners subcommittee meeting Monday. Each city agreed to pay for construction of a sewer line to connect Claremont to the Hickory-Catawba Wastewater Treatment Plant.

Claremont planned to close down its wastewater treatment plant once the line was complete, Furtado said.

The connection to Hickory will give Claremont more wastewater treatment capacity, Furtado said.

“This project gives Claremont a lot more economic development potential as they address sewer issues,” Furtado said.

At the time of the agreement, the county agreed to pay $3 million for the project, about half of the expected construction cost.

In May, the county committed $3 million in American Rescue Plan Act money for the sewer line. Bids for construction of the two sewer line segments and decommissioning the wastewater treatment plant came back higher than expected, Furtado said. Once a $6 million project, the construction and decommission is now expected to cost $16 million, she said.

Hickory and Claremont asked the county to provide more money for the project. The board of commissioners is considering giving Hickory and Claremont each another $2 million for the sewer line, for a total of $7 million in ARPA money for the project.

On Monday, county commissioners were open to the proposal. Only one member of the finance and personnel subcommittee was in attendance at the meeting, Barbara Beatty. She did not object to the additional funding.

The full board of commissioners will vote on the proposal at the next meeting on Monday, Aug. 1.