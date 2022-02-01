 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Claremont fire claims life of pet cat, destroys home
0 Comments
alert top story

Claremont fire claims life of pet cat, destroys home

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A pet cat died Tuesday morning in a house fire on N. Oxford Street in Claremont, Catawba County Deputy Fire Marshal Jennifer Lowrance said.

She said the man who lived in the house was at work when the fire occurred. The American Red Cross is assisting the displaced resident.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Lowrance said it was determined to be an accidental fire and appeared to have resulted from an electrical issue.

The Claremont and Oxford fire departments responded to the scene.

This fire marks at least the third in which a pet has died in a fire in the last 90 days. Hickory firefighters responded to fires that claimed the lives of dogs in November and January.

 

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Monks ring temple bell for Lunar New Year

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert