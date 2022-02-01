Claremont fire claims life of pet cat, destroys home

A pet cat died Tuesday morning in a house fire on N. Oxford Street in Claremont, Catawba County Deputy Fire Marshal Jennifer Lowrance said.

She said the man who lived in the house was at work when the fire occurred. The American Red Cross is assisting the displaced resident.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Lowrance said it was determined to be an accidental fire and appeared to have resulted from an electrical issue.

The Claremont and Oxford fire departments responded to the scene.

This fire marks at least the third in which a pet has died in a fire in the last 90 days. Hickory firefighters responded to fires that claimed the lives of dogs in November and January.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.