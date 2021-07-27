Claremont man dies in head-on crash in Conover

A Claremont man died in a two-vehicle crash in Conover Tuesday afternoon.
Virgil Thomas Burton, 59, crossed the centerline as he was driving a Chevy Silverado on Conover Boulevard near the offices of Ballard Door and collided head-on with a tractor-trailer, Conover Police Maj. Robert Houston said.
Burton died at the scene. The driver of the truck was not injured.
The road was closed for nearly two hours as a result of the accident.
Houston said it was not clear why Burton crossed over into the other lane.
