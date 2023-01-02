 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Claremont couple welcomes first New Year's baby at Catawba Valley Medical Center

2023 baby 3.jpg

Grayson 

 COURTESY OF CATWBA VALLEY MEDICAL CENTER

The first newborn at Catawba Valley Medical Center arrived at 12:27 a.m. on New Year’s Day, the hospital announced Monday.

The child, a boy named Grayson, was born to Erica and Zachary Shuford, a couple from Claremont. He weighed 7.2 pounds and was 20 inches long, according to the hospital.

The family received a gift basket with items to help with the new baby courtesy of CVMC Birthing Center and local businesses Massage Envy, Birth Tissue Recovery, Courtney Causby Photography, Walmart, Chili's Grill & Bar, Once Upon A Child, LongHorn Steakhouse, Burlington, Krispy Kreme Doughnuts and Nothing Bundt Cakes.

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

