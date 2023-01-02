Claremont couple welcomes first New Year's baby at Catawba Valley Medical Center

The first newborn at Catawba Valley Medical Center arrived at 12:27 a.m. on New Year’s Day, the hospital announced Monday.

The child, a boy named Grayson, was born to Erica and Zachary Shuford, a couple from Claremont. He weighed 7.2 pounds and was 20 inches long, according to the hospital.

The family received a gift basket with items to help with the new baby courtesy of CVMC Birthing Center and local businesses Massage Envy, Birth Tissue Recovery, Courtney Causby Photography, Walmart, Chili's Grill & Bar, Once Upon A Child, LongHorn Steakhouse, Burlington, Krispy Kreme Doughnuts and Nothing Bundt Cakes.