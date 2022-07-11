Civil Air Patrol cadet earns private pilot license through U.S. Air Force scholarship

The youngest person to have her pilot license training funded through the U.S. Air Force is a cadet in the Hickory Composite Squadron of the Civil Air Patrol.

Rylee Emaus, 17, of Nebo, took her check flight to receive her private pilot license this year when she turned 17, the minimum age allowed to get the license. The license allows her to fly almost any single-engine airplane that is not a seaplane, she said.

When she was 12, Rylee joined the Hickory Composite Squadron of the Civil Air Patrol, the civilian auxiliary of the U.S. Air Force. Rylee was just 15 years old when she received an all-inclusive scholarship from the U.S. Air Force to pay for her flight training.

“(The U.S. Air Force) called and offered a merit scholarship based on her resume and gave her a slot last year,” said Barbie Emaus, Rylee’s mother. “Then they called back the next day and said, ‘Oh, we didn’t realize her age. She’s actually not qualified until she turns 16.’”

Barbie Emaus said after showing Rylee had her student pilot endorsement and had completed the Integrated Airman Certification and Rating Application through the Federal Aviation Association, the U.S. Air Force decided to uphold the scholarship offer and went through an age waiver process. Because Rylee received the scholarship at 15, she was able to take her first solo flight as soon as she turned 16, which allowed her to finish her training in time to earn her private pilot license the day she turned 17.

For the check flight, Rylee said she had to do power-off stalls where she intentionally stalled the plane to show she could handle a situation where the engine stopped working, along with performing other maneuvers as directed.

During the check flight, Rylee also had to wear fog simulation goggles, which she described as large safety glasses with a portion blurred so she couldn’t see anything except the plane’s equipment. She said this simulation is to show she can fly the plane even in low visibility, such as flying through a cloud, or if she was to get disoriented.

Rylee has been training for her private pilot license for around 18 months, spending most of her time studying for the written exam, she said. She started the main portion of her flight training in December, flying at least two to three times a week. She completed approximately 100 hours of flight before the check flight.

Rylee said she hopes to fly fighter jets for the U.S. Air Force after finishing college. She said she likes doing deep turns in planes because the G-forces are similar to the feeling of being on a roller coaster.

Rylee said the moment she knew she wanted to be a pilot was when she was in her grandparents’ backyard playing with a balsa wood airplane.

“I was like, you know, it would be really cool to be a fighter pilot. That would just be really cool,” she said.

Rylee said she joined the Civil Air Patrol after telling her mom she wanted to become a pilot. Barbie Emaus said any child 12 to 18 years old who is interested in the program can join.

The group meets every Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at the Hickory Regional Airport. Those interested must attend at least three meetings before making the commitment, Barbie Emaus said. Along with their cadet program, which is similar to Junior ROTC, the Civil Air Patrol offers aerospace education and assists with search and rescue missions, she said. There is also a senior member program for people 21 and older.