City to close parts of N. Center Street, N.C. 127

The city of Hickory recently announced two road closures that will go into effect later this week and early next.

N.C. 127

N.C. 127 between First Avenue NE and First Avenue SE will be closed again this weekend for construction of the City Walk pedestrian bridge.

The section of road will be closed from 6 p.m. today through 6 a.m. Monday. Plans may change if the weather is bad.

N. Center Street

The section of N. Center Street between Main Avenue and First Avenue NW will be closed for around a month starting Monday.

The closure will be put in place to allow for construction of the One North Center development across from city hall.

Residents who use the drive thru behind City Hall are asked to use First Street NE and follow a series of arrows to get to the drive thru while the road is closed.

