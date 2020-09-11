City to close parts of N. Center Street, N.C. 127

The city of Hickory recently announced two road closures that will go into effect later this week and early next.
N.C. 127
N.C. 127 between First Avenue NE and First Avenue SE will be closed again this weekend for construction of the City Walk pedestrian bridge.
The section of road will be closed from 6 p.m. today through 6 a.m. Monday. Plans may change if the weather is bad.
N. Center Street
The section of N. Center Street between Main Avenue and First Avenue NW will be closed for around a month starting Monday.
The closure will be put in place to allow for construction of the One North Center development across from city hall.
Residents who use the drive thru behind City Hall are asked to use First Street NE and follow a series of arrows to get to the drive thru while the road is closed.
Greenway seeks input on possible route changes
Greenway Public Transportation is seeking public input on plans to make changes to its routes in Catawba County.
The public transportation describes the initiative as “the first potential major system overhaul in at least 10 years” in a press release. Greenway also serves Burke, Caldwell and Alexander counties.
Members of the public will be able to see and express their preference regarding the plans, which will be put in place in the summer of 2021, according to the release.
The organization will also get input from nonprofits, businesses, local governments and other community leaders.
Those interested in giving input can call Greenway Mobility Manager Aaron Kohrs at 828-465-7640 or email him at akohrs@wprta.org.
A survey is also available online by visiting mygreenway.org and clicking the “Catawba Re-Route 2021” link on the homepage.
Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.
