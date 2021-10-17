City to celebrate new message center at park

Earlier this year, the city partnered with the Catawba County Partnership for Children to submit a grant application to fund a message center dedicated to sharing information for individuals with disabilities and their caregivers. In April, Catawba Collaborative awarded a $2,000 grant for the project.

“The Catawba County Partnership for Children wants to make sure that all families have access to resources they need, and this kiosk at the beautiful Zahra Baker Playground is one more way we inform the community about all of the services that are available for children and adults. We’re really proud to be collaborating with the city of Hickory on this initiative and appreciate their ongoing efforts to make our community stronger, starting with our youngest,” said Kim Holden, executive director of the Catawba County Partnership for Children.