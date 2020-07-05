City: Some lots are closed but there's parking available during City Walk construction

City officials want residents and visitors to know that public parking remains available in downtown Hickory as City Walk construction continues.
Public parking is available in various 15-minute, three-hour, and unrestricted parking lots and spaces throughout downtown. The City has also added 39 additional on-street parking spaces along Main Avenue SW from Fourth Street SW to Ninth Street SW, according to a city of Hickory press release.
Several public parking lots along Main Avenue adjacent to the railroad tracks have been closed due to construction. These include the lot between Fourth Street NW and Third Street NW, the lot between Second Street NW and North Center Street, and the lot between First Street NE and Second Street NE.
Also, several parking spaces on the western end of Union Square have been blocked off due to construction activity related to the Third Street NW pedestrian bridge. These spaces will be unavailable until the bridge has been set.
To assist downtown visitors with locating available parking during City Walk construction, the city has posted a Downtown Hickory public parking map at www.hickorync.gov/content/downtown and intends to update this page and the public weekly.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.