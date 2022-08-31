City seeks public input for park improvements

HICKORY – The city of Hickory has been planning for the improvement of Miracle of Hickory Park and is now pursuing an opportunity to compete for an Accessibility for Parks Grant to benefit veterans and individuals with disabilities.

Citizens are invited to attend a meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 13, at 7 p.m. to receive a short presentation on proposed improvements, share their ideas, and express their needs. The meeting will be held in the Council Chambers at Julian G. Whitener Municipal Building (Hickory City Hall).

Potential improvements to Miracle of Hickory Park include inclusive play equipment, site furnishings, parking, and expanded opportunities for individuals with disabilities and seniors to play or actively interact with those they accompany to the park.

A patriotic tribute to military service members with disabilities is a proposed theme for this project. Opportunities for veteran programming and improved connectivity with accessible parking are being explored in collaboration with Hickory Music Factory and the neighboring Army Reserve.

The Julian G. Whitener Municipal Building is located at 76 North Center St. in downtown Hickory.

Those unable to attend the public input meeting may contact Special Projects Manager for the City Manager Natalie Jackson at njackson@hickorync.gov or via phone at 828-851-6473 to learn more and give input on the project.