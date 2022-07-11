 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
City seeks contractors, handyman services for programs

HICKORY — The City of Hickory is seeking contractors and handyman services to participate in the housing rehabilitation programs offered to homeowners within Hickory city limits.

The city’s two housing rehabilitation programs aim to improve the quality of the local housing stock and make improvements that prevent the displacement of low to moderate income homeowners.

The Housing Rehabilitation Loan Program is funded through community development block grants (CDBG) allocated by the U.S. Housing and Urban Development (HUD) CDBG Program. The Urgent Repair Program is funded through the North Carolina Housing Finance Agency. The City of Hickory provides administration for these programs, and payments are made promptly.

Rehabilitation projects may pay up to $25,000 for Housing Rehabilitation and $10,000 for Urgent Repair.

Typical repairs for these programs include heating, electrical, roofing, windows, doors, and accessibility improvements for individuals with disabilities.

For projects under $30,000, a general contractors license is not required; however, electrical, plumbing, and HVAC specific licenses may be required for applicable projects. Contractors must carry liability insurance of at least $300,000 for personal injury and $100,000 for property damage, along with workers’ compensation insurance if required by statutes. EPA Lead Renovation, Repair and Painting (RRP) firm certification is also required for applicable projects.

The city maintains a list of eligible repair projects within city limits. For more information about contracting opportunities, contact Community Development Manager Karen Dickerson at 828-323-7414 or by email at kdickerson@hickorync.gov.

