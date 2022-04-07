City seeks contractors, handyman services for programs

HICKORY — The City of Hickory is seeking contractors and handyman services to participate in the housing rehabilitation programs offered to homeowners within Hickory city limits.

The city’s housing rehabilitation programs aim to improve the quality of the local housing stock and make improvements that prevent the displacement of low to moderate income homeowners.

The City of Hickory has received $85,000 for its Housing Rehabilitation Loan Program and Urgent Repair Programs. Maximum expenses are up to $25,000 for Housing Rehabilitation and $10,000 for Urgent Repair.

Typical repairs for these programs include heating, electrical, roofing, windows, doors, and accessibility improvements for individuals with disabilities.

The Housing Rehabilitation Loan Program is funded through community development block grants (CDBG) allocated by the U.S. Housing and Urban Development (HUD) CDBG Program. The Urgent Repair Program is funded through the North Carolina Housing Finance Agency. The City of Hickory provides administration for these programs, and payments are made promptly.

For projects under $30,000, contractors do not have to be licensed. Still, they must carry liability insurance of at least $300,000 for personal injury and $100,000 for property damage, along with workers’ compensation insurance if required by statutes.

The city maintains a list of eligible repair projects within city limits. For more information about contracting opportunities, contact Community Development Manager Karen Dickerson at 828-323-7414 or by email at kdickerson@hickorync.gov.