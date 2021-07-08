City: Repairs to Hickory arch are complete

Repairs on the damaged Hickory arch are complete, Hickory Communications Specialist Sarah Killian said Wednesday.

“They are working on scheduling the installation of the second arch,” Killian said. The first arch was installed in March.

She said the repairs were made with adhesive, clamps and self-tapping screws.

She did not say what adhesive was used for the repair.

The manufacturer previously recommended Gorilla Glue but it has not been confirmed that was the substance that was ultimately used.

The arches are part of the City Walk pedestrian bridge over N.C. 127 in downtown Hickory.

Workers were at the site Wednesday. The damaged section, which had previously been removed, was visibly positioned along with other sections of the arch.

The second arch was scheduled for placement in April but the process was suspended after a piece of the arch splintered.

The City Walk, which will connect Lenoir-Rhyne University and downtown Hickory once complete, is funded through the $40 million bond referendum approved by voters.

The arches themselves cost about $750,000, roughly 5% of the overall $14.3 million City Walk contract with Neill Grading & Construction Co.

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

