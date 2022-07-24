City officials help church celebrate 25 years

HICKORY — On Sunday July 17, Exodus Missionary Outreach United Church of Christ celebrated its 25th anniversary with special guests that included Hickory Mayor Hank Guess and Capt. Bryan Adams of the Hickory Police Department.

Adams spoke about the impact Exodus Homes has had on the Ridgeview neighborhood, reducing crime and making the community a better place to live overall. He also spoke at length about the impact Rev. Reggie Longcrier has had on his life, helping him and many other police officers become better people on and off the job.

Guess read a proclamation from the City of Hickory detailing the impact the church and United Way agency Exodus Homes have made in the city as a whole. Guess is a former police officer who recounted the incredible changes in the Ridgeview neighborhood from his own experience.

The proclamation detailed the history of the church and the supportive housing program, describing how both have worked together to stabilize the Hickory community by promoting equality for all people, addressing homelessness, enhancing workforce development, and reducing prison recidivism 65%.

Exodus Church founding senior pastor and Exodus Homes executive director the Rev. Reggie Longcrier was clearly moved by the accolades and said "God has always been the unseen power at work in our work and we give him all the glory."