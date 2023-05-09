LENOIR — The City of Lenoir has hired Norman Staines to serve as the next fire chief in Lenoir. Staines has 28 years of experience in the fire service and has been teaching firefighting and public safety for more than 20 years.

"We had a very solid pool of candidates," said Lenoir City Manager Scott Hildebran.

"Over 40 people from all over the country applied for the position. I believe Norman best met the qualifications and attributes that we were looking for in a candidate for this important position. He has three decades of experience in the fire service, and he knows the area and the people. He has been training our staff and many others in the area for 20 years. Based on my discussions with his public safety peers, they all speak very highly of his professionalism, his leadership and his knowledge of the fire and emergency field. I'm confident he'll do an excellent job as fire chief and will ensure the department adapts to changing trends in fire service and public safety."

Staines grew up in Caldwell County, and aside from a couple years after he was first married, he has lived on the same street all his life.

He attended Whitnel Elementary and graduated from Hibriten High School. He earned a Bachelor of Science in Business and Administration - Accounting from Appalachian State University and a Bachelor of Science in Fire Science Management from Fayetteville State University. He also earned a Master's Degree in Business Administration from Gardner-Webb University.

Staines has served as the assistant fire chief with the Hudson Fire Department since 1995. He assisted Caldwell County Emergency Services from 2008 to 2011 in search, rescue, and incident management. He has worked for Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute since 2000, most recently serving as the associate dean of health and public services.

Staines holds more than 20 fire and emergency preparedness certifications.

In his free time, Staines enjoys spending time with his wife, Kim, and dog, Nala. The couple love watching Appalachian football and traveling. Staines will start as Lenoir fire chief on June 19.