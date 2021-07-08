City of Hickory to offer Neighborhood College program

HICKORY — The City of Hickory will offer its popular Neighborhood College program this fall for citizens wishing to learn about the functions of local government. The 2021 Neighborhood College program is a free series of professionally led sessions designed to teach citizens about the City of Hickory and the many services it provides. The immersive, 10-week program is an educational experience that gives participants insight into how the city operates on a day-to-day basis, as well as how it plans for the future.

Classes will be held on Monday evenings, from 5:30-7:30 p.m., beginning on Sept. 13. Each class will feature a different city department or function and will include behind-the-scenes tours of city facilities. The program will conclude with a graduation ceremony held on Tuesday, Nov. 16, in conjunction with the Hickory City Council meeting.

The Neighborhood College program is open to individuals who live or work in Hickory and is limited to 20 participants. Interested individuals must submit an application by Friday, Aug. 20. Additional information and applications can be accessed online at https://www.hickorync.gov/neighborhood-college. Contact Communications Specialist Sarah Killian at 828-261-2290 or skillian@hickorync.gov with any questions about the program.