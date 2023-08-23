HICKORY — The Hickory Parks, Recreation & Sports Tourism Department will host its annual Back-to-School Bash on Saturday, Aug. 26, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Taft Broome Park.

This free community event will offer food and fun activities for families, including games, face painting, and music by DJ Rodney. A vendor fair will showcase local resources, businesses and organizations. Free haircuts will be provided by Plush Kutz Barber College.

There will also be raffles for bicycles and giveaways of backpacks with school supplies to get children ready for the upcoming school year. Children must be present to receive a backpack, and there is a limit of one backpack per child.

The presenting sponsor of the event is Modern Nissan of Hickory. Additional sponsors include Equip Church, Rolling Video Games Southeast and Fellowship of Christian Athletes.

Taft Broome Park is at 115 Seventh Ave. SW in Hickory. The Back-to-School Bash will be held rain or shine. In the event of inclement weather, the event will be moved indoors to Ridgeview Recreation Center.

For more information about the Back-to-School Bash, call 828-324-8007 or contact Facilities & Program Supervisor Todder Clark at nclark@hickorync.gov or Recreation Programmer John Smith at jsmith@hickorync.gov.