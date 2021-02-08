City of Hickory to begin its mulch sales

HICKORY —The City of Hickory will soon begin its sales of mulch. Leaf compost will not be available until the beginning of March, which will be announced when it is ready for sale.

Mulch will be available beginning Friday and Saturday, Feb. 12 and 13.

The City of Hickory’s Yard Waste Facility hours are 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, beginning Friday, Feb. 12. The facility is located on Cloninger Mill Road, which is off N.C. 127, near the bridge that crosses Lake Hickory and links to Alexander County. The hours will remain the same until all mulch is gone.

The mulch is made from yard waste collected by Solid Waste crews throughout the year. The mulch is composed of tree limbs and Christmas trees that are ground into useable material for your landscape.

Mulch will be $20 per 3-yard scoop (full-size pickup truck load).

For more information, call 828-323-7500.