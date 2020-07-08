City of Hickory seeks input for updating neighborhood plan

The city of Hickory and the West Hickory/Westmont Neighborhood Association are in the process of updating the West Hickory/Westmont Neighborhood Plan, which was originally completed in 2000, according to a city press release.
City and neighborhood officials have developed a survey that will be used to help guide the plan’s objectives. Hickory residents and property owners in the West Hickory/Westmont area will be mailed the survey and are asked to respond with basic information and feedback about the community.
Printed surveys will also be available at Hickory City Hall (76 North Center St.) and Bethany Lutheran Church (1644 Main Avenue Drive NW). Surveys can also be completed online by visiting www.hickorync.gov/westhickory. Completed surveys must be returned by Friday, July 24, according to the release.
Meetings to discuss the plan will occur over the coming months and will be publicized. For more information about the neighborhood planning process, contact the Planning and Development Division at 828-323-7422 or email planning@hickorync.gov.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.