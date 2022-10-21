City of Hickory recommends bagging leaves for pickup

HICKORY — Curbside leaf collection is set to begin in mid-November for some city of Hickory residents. As leaves begin to fall and collect on the ground, Hickory Public Works crews want citizens to know they have several different options to remove hazardous leaf piles before curbside collection begins.

BAG IT

The quickest and most efficient way for leaves to be collected is for people to bag their leaves in clear plastic bags. To encourage this method, clear plastic bags will be available for free throughout leaf season at Hickory’s Public Services Complex located at 1441 Ninth Ave. NE. One roll of clear plastic bags will be given per visit to Hickory citizens residing within city limits. Bagged leaves placed to the curb are collected weekly on citizens’ normal service day.

CAN IT

Leaves may also be placed in 32-gallon open containers marked Yard Waste for weekly collection on garbage collection day.

SCHEDULE IT

For a fee, special leaf collection service may be scheduled through Hickory Public Works by calling 828-323-7500. The current rate for special leaf pickup is $73.75 per truckload. This specialized service must be scheduled, and timing is dependent upon staffing and availability.

“To ensure the fastest service, citizens are encouraged to bag their leaves whenever possible,” said Hickory Solid Waste Manager Andrew Ballentine. “The leaf collection tips provided on the city’s website also provide helpful information to aid in this season’s leaf collection.”

For more information about leaf collection in the city of Hickory, visit www.hickorync.gov/leaf-collection or call 828-323-7500.